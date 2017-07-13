Kim Kardashian denies dressing daughter North in corset

Kim Kardashian has denied claims she dressed her four-year-old daughter North in a corset, saying the dress she wore is made of soft fabric.

The reality star was criticised online for dressing the child in an orange slip dress with what appeared to be a white lace-up corset over the top.

Kardashian defended the choice, saying in a video that she thought the dress was “really cute”.

In the short clip she touches the clothing to show it is not a boned corset but soft material layered over the dress.

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

She said: “This dress, that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset.

“It’s just fabric on the front that looks like it. I think it’s really cute.

“I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset.”

One fan had written on Twitter: “who the hell put a corset on north??” while another said: “North west wearing a “corset”? Let the child be a child.”

who the hell put a corset on north?? pic.twitter.com/1JZHWxJJPr — baby boy (@darkwavebaby) July 11, 2017

North west wearing a "corset"? Let the child be a child pic.twitter.com/U4VjgIycy8 — spicy olive (@_gherkins) July 11, 2017

Kardashian captioned the clip: “I would never put my daughter in a corset!It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration.”