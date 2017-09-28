Kim Kardashian and Nancy Sinatra pay tribute to Hugh Hefner

Tributes have been paid to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner following his death at the age of 91.

The tycoon, who brought sex and nudity into the mainstream, died “peacefully” and “surrounded by loved ones” at his famous Playboy Mansion.

Playboy posted on Twitter a black and white photo of its creator, who was known for his lavish parties, with his quote “Life is too short to be living somebody else’s dream”.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson, who was 18 when she first moved into the Playboy Mansion with a then 78-year-old Hefner, paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend, calling him “an angel” in her life.

“Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever,” she said in a statement to People.

Hugh Hefner posing for a photo at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Singer and actress Nancy Sinatra, who posed for Playboy in her 50s, paid tribute to the publishing mogul as “one of the nicest men I’ve ever known”, adding: “Godspeed, Hugh Hefner.”

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

Kim Kardashian, who also stripped off for Playboy, wrote: “RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honoured to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo.”

And she added: “Paris (Hilton) and I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion and how much we love Hef.”

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Music star Azealia Banks wrote: “It was an absolute honour to be chosen as the first female rapper to make the cover of playboy magazine. May your legacy live on. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner.”

It was an absolute honor to be chosen as the first female rapper to make the cover of playboy magazine. May your legacy live on. Rest In Peace #hughhefner A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

Heiress and socialite Paris Hilton wrote: “So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a legend, innovator and one of a kind. We had so many fun and incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend.”

So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 He was a #Legend, innovator, genius, one of a kind with a heart of gold. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend. 🙏🏼 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Jenny McCarthy, a former Playmate of the Year,‏ wrote: “RIP Hef. Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud.”

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner, the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, said in a statement: “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

“He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

Actor Rob Lowe‏ tweeted: “I had a number of great conversations with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!”

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

But Hefner’s attitude towards women divided opinion.

And Catherine Mayer‏, co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party, wrote: “His version of sexual liberation of course was a con… The only freedom was for men to exploit and commodify women.

His version of sexual liberation of course was a con... The only freedom was for men to exploit and commodify women — Catherine Mayer (@catherine_mayer) September 28, 2017

He subverted “the struggle for equality into a male fantasy of the ever-ready female”, she said.

Hefner once said that he “invented” an “adolescent dream” of a “perfect” adult life for himself.

And one Twitter user, reflecting on Hefner’s life, wrote: “This is the only death in history where no one will say ‘he’s in a better place now'”.