Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘expecting baby number three’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child, according to a US report.

News website TMZ said the couple’s new arrival will be born via a surrogate in January.

Kardashian, 36, and West, 40, have not confirmed the news.

Kanye West with wife Kim Kardashian (PA)

The couple are already parents to daughter North, four, and son Saint, one.

Kardashian has previously told of wanting another baby.

However, the star suffered with placenta accreta, where the placenta grows into the muscle of the uterus, in her pregnancies and has said that doctors advised her not to risk carrying a third child.

Earlier this year it was reported that the couple were looking for a surrogate to help them expand their brood.