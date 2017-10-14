Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump are 'measuring mickeys' says Brendan O'Carroll

Brendan O'Carroll did not hold back while describing Donald Trump on last night's Late Late Show, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

"In the absence of proper leadership, people will follow anybody," he said.

"That's what we saw in America. We could even see it here sometimes. We nearly saw it in Germany. That's what we all have to be wary of."

O'Carroll, who lives in Florida, said he keeps his television on constantly at home to watch out for the next thing Donald Trump does.

"At the moment at home on the news they're [saying] the White House is like an 'adult daycare centre' and it's true.

"He comes out with the most bizarre dribble, but I don' t know why, it's addictive. We have the telly on, we have MSNBC on 24 hours while we're working in the house or even when I'm typing up a show we have it on in the background to see what this fucking lunatic is going to do next.

The Mrs Brown's Boys star described Trump's clashes with Kim Jong Un as childish.

"There's a guy called Kim Jong Un and him and Trump are measuring mickeys. We're adults, grow up! Sticks and stones WILL break your bones."