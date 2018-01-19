Kim and Kanye’s unusual choice of baby name receives mixed reaction

Kim Kardashian West has revealed her and husband Kanye West’s third child, a daughter, is named Chicago West.

The reality TV star announced the news on social media on Friday following the child’s birth, via surrogate, on Monday morning.

Fans were quick to point out the name’s link to rapper West who grew up in the city of Chicago.

Kardashian West wrote on Twitter: “Chicago West” alongside a link to her website detailing the time of birth as 12.47am on January 15.

And the five-day old baby appears to already have been given a nickname by her world-famous parents, with Kardashian West writing in a second tweet “North, Saint & Chi”.

North, four, and Saint, two, are the couple’s other children.

Kardashian West then retweeted a post which said Chi was pronounced as “Shy”.

Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, is a fan of the name, writing on Twitter: “I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name. hey Chi (shy).”

Elsewhere on social media the name received a mixed reaction, with American football team Chicago Bears quick to make light of the title.

Their official Twitter account posted: “Chicago Bears est. 1920. Chicago West est. 2018.”

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Rapper Timothy DeLaGhetto labelled the name “cute” adding: “Kim and Kanye named their new daughter Chicago? WTF

“I would be so intrigued if I was at a party and met a girl named Chicago and she said ‘Just call me Chi’.”

@Feelsforsterek2 tweeted: “chicago west is still a tragic name, disappointed but not surprised.”

@Mattresstagging posted: “Just don’t think a name should sound like a neighborhood listed on a free map.”

@deetellez wrote: “F the haters! If they want to name kids, they need to go have some and get to naming them😐 It’s nobody’s business what Kim and Kanye name THEIR KIDS!!”

@TheJessLyf posted: “Chicago… West… I guess the “cool” thing is her nickname will be Chi. Chi West doesn’t sound bad.”

Kardashian West announced the child’s birth earlier this week in a statement released on her official website.

She said: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

She added that her daughter North and son Saint, who she carried herself, are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister”.

Kardashian West also revealed that the baby weighed 7lbs 6oz.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, opted for surrogacy for her third child due to health concerns involving pregnancy.