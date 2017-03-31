Kian Egan and Jodi Albert are expecting a third child

Former Westlife star Kian Egan and his wife Jodi Albert have announced they are expecting their third child.

The couple shared the news on Instagram, with Kian posting this photo of the book Your Pregnancy Bible.

Look at what wifie is reading again! Here we go again #jodialbert baby no.3 is on the way!!! 😍

He added the caption: “Look at what wifie is reading again! Here we go again #jodialbert baby no.3 is on the way!!!”

Former Hollyoaks actress Jodi shared the same photo with the caption: “Looks like I might be needing this again… baby no3″ and later wrote on Twitter:

The couple, who married in May 2009, are already parents to two sons, five-year-old Koa and Zekey, one.

Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ #lovethismansomuch #myeverything #babydaddy #bestfriend 💋

Kian, 36, found fame as a member of Westlife, alongside Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Brian McFadden, and is now a coach on The Voice Of Ireland.

Jodi, 33, is best-known for playing Debbie Dean in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks before joining short-lived British girl group Girl Thing and Irish girl group Wonderland.
