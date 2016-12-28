Khloe Kardashian tops list of fit women of the year

Khloe Kardashian has topped a new list of the fittest female celebrities.

The US reality TV star beat celebs such as Adriana Lima and Davina McCall to take the top spot in Heat magazine’s Fit List, a line up of women who most embody the “strong beats skinny” mindset.

Heat magazine (Heat)

Fit List judge Dalton Wong said of the star: “Khloe hasn’t tried to fit the norm of what other girls or other people think she should look like. She exercises her legs to embrace them, not to make them really small.

“She is doing everything that I would tell my daughters to do: love what you were made with and don’t conform to looking a certain size.”

Talking about her incredible body transformation, Khloe has previously said: “Mine was a really slow process. But again, I didn’t seek to lose 20lbs in 20 days. That wasn’t my goal.

“It was more that, emotionally, I just wanted to feel strong.”

Today I needed to sweat it out! I was so irritated but that sweat session helped me calm down lol Cardio! Cardio! Cardio! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 26, 2016 at 1:44pm PDT

The Heat Fit List was compiled by a panel of industry experts, who scrutinised celebrities’ workouts, approach to nutrition and attitude to their bodies.

Newly crowned Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt was second place in the Fit List , after she changed her eating habits and exercise routine and lost weight.

Scarlett Moffatt (ITV)

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger was third, Caroline Flack was fourth and Davina was fifth.

Charlotte Crosby, Ashley Graham, singer Britney Spears, model Adriana and athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill rounded out the top 10.

Adriana Lima (Evan Agostini/Invision)

Heat magazine is on sale on December 28.

For more, visit http://lifestyle.one/heat/