Khloe Kardashian tells fans she’s almost six months into her pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she is almost six months into her pregnancy.

The reality TV star, 33, announced just last week that she was expecting her first child.

Now she has posted a snap of herself wearing a shimmering jumpsuit and told fans she hopes that they “sparkle and shine this festive season… that we all may feel this happiness all year round. ”

✨Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! ✨ #BabyBump🤗 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

When one follower asked how many weeks pregnant she is, she replied: “I’ll be six months next week.”

I'll be 6 months next week 🤰🏼 https://t.co/8F6dvoJqLM — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017

Kardashian originally posted a black and white baby bump photo on Instagram, along with a lengthy comment thanking her partner, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

She said the couple had wanted to enjoy the news with close friends and family “privately” at first.

She wrote: “My greatest dream realised! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along.”

The star was previously married to former NBA player Lamar Odom.