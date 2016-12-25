Khloe Kardashian and Little Mix share Christmas Day messages

Celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, girl band Little Mix and comedian Ricky Gervais have shared Christmas messages and photos of presents.

Khloe wrote: “Merry Christmas my babies!!! Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed! May we remember the true meaning and spread love.”

Merry Christmas Brothers n Sisters LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2016

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas, your continued support this year has lifted me and I hope you have a day full of merriment. 🎄🎁❤️ pic.twitter.com/RyM39EgxuL — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) December 25, 2016

Good morning and Merry Christmas everyone.

This is me, Christmas morning, exactly 50 years ago. pic.twitter.com/EGp8d5qWoF — Danny Baker (@prodnose) December 25, 2016

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE! 🎅🏼🎄 — Snowella (@Zoella) December 25, 2016

Beer. Surely? Eleven o clock? Christmas Day? Surely. Not wine. That might be taking the piss. But a simple refreshing beer. Surely. — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) December 25, 2016

Merry christmas to all my wonderful supporters and fans. I would be nothing without you. Have a great day! Love mama paloma xxxx — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) December 25, 2016

Little Mix wrote: “Merry Christmas! We hope you got everything you wished for because you’ve given us that & MORE! Time to eat & watch movies.”

A very special Merry Christmas to all of our Doctors, Nurses and Emergency services all working hard over the festive period. Thank you 🙏🏾 — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas! We hope you got everything you wished for because you've given us that & MORE! Time to eat & watch movies 🤓🎄🍲 the girls x pic.twitter.com/nM9TO2Xk0I — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 25, 2016

In a video, the four-piece added: “2016 has been the most incredible year for us.

“Thank you so much and we hope you have the best day ever.”

MERRY CHRISTMAS YOU AWESOME BUNCH! Have a brilliant day with all your friends and family ⛄️🌲 — Matt Terry (@MattTerry93) December 25, 2016

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt posted: “Merry Christmas everybody hope your day is full of laughter, love the Moffatts.”