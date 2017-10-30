Kevin Spacey’s House Of Cards to end after sixth series

Kevin Spacey’s political thriller House Of Cards is coming to an end after its upcoming sixth series.

The news comes shortly after actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of historical harassment.

However, it is thought that the decision to end the Netflix drama was made prior to Rapp’s claim about Spacey.

Rapp accused Spacey of an incident in 1986, when he was 14 and the star was 26.

Spacey said in a post on Twitter he does not remember the alleged incident.

He said: “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

Spacey announced that he is living “as a gay man” in the same message.

Netflix and House Of Cards producer Media Rights Capital have also released a joint statement about the allegations.

The statement said: “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported.

“As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The final series of House Of Cards is due to air in 2018.