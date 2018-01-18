Kevin Spacey: third complaint of sexual assault investigated by Scotland Yard

Kevin Spacey is being investigated by Scotland Yard over a third complaint of sexual assault.

The force has been told that a third man was allegedly sexually assaulted by the Oscar-winning actor, this time in Westminster, London, in 2005.

The accusation was made on December 13 but only came to light on Wednesday when a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the investigation was underway.

The House Of Cards star faced allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The force did not directly link Spacey to the fresh allegation, but said the alleged perpetrator is the same as the subject of earlier complaints.

Spacey was already being investigated over two complaints of sexual assault in the south London borough of Lambeth, one in 2005, the other in 2008.

“On December 13 we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster,” the Metropolitan Police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spacey, 58, was one of the first Hollywood stars to face accusations in the fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The actor was dumped by Netflix’s House Of Cards and Sir Ridley Scott erased him from his completed film, All The Money In The World, in re-shoots costing millions.

The allegations came after actor Anthony Rapp said he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

An avalanche of claims followed and the Old Vic theatre, where Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2015, found 20 people claimed they had been subjected to inappropriate behaviour from the actor.