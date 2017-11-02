Kevin Spacey ‘taking time to seek treatment’

Kevin Spacey is seeking “treatment” in the wake of an historical harassment allegation against him by actor Anthony Rapp.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Rapp recently told online publication BuzzFeed that Spacey had placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

A representative for House Of Cards star and former Old Vic artistic director Spacey said: “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.

“No other information is available at this time.”

The statement comes as production was halted on the sixth season of hit drama House Of Cards.

Online streaming service Netflix and show producers Media Rights Capital (MRC) said in a statement the suspension would continue until “further notice”.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House Of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” they said.

The decision to pause production came before a second actor made allegations against Spacey.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote on his Facebook page that he encountered Spacey at the bar of London’s Old Vic, where Spacey was at the helm from 2004 until 2015, and said he had encounters that had been on the “verge of being called harassment”.

Spacey responded to Rapp’s allegation with a statement posted on Twitter on Monday where he said he was “beyond horrified” by the claim.

He added that the story had made him “address” other personal matters and that he chooses “now to live as a gay man”.

The Old Vic has said it is “deeply dismayed” over the Spacey allegation involving Rapp and asked anyone who needed to make a complaint to contact it on confidential@oldvictheatre.com.