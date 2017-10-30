Kevin Spacey 'beyond horrified' as he responds to allegations of sexual advances on then-14-year-old boy

Kevin Spacey has revealed he is “living as a gay man” as he issued a statement following allegations that he made sexual advances on a 14-year-old boy in 1986.

The House Of Cards actor tweeted a statement after fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of historical harassment.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp said Spacey, then aged 26, placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him following a party at his apartment.

Spacey said he is “beyond horrified” by the claims, saying he does not remember the alleged incident but the story has “encouraged him to address other things about my life”.

In the Twitter post, he added: “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour.”

Rapp said he spoke out following allegations against Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment, assault or rape in recent weeks. Weinstein denies non-consensual sex.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time. — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

Rapp, now 46, is best known as a stage and film actor, starring in the Broadway production of Rent in 1996.

Spacey also said “if I did behave then as he describes”, he would owe Rapp “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.