Kevin Hart thanks wife as they celebrate first anniversary
13/08/2017 - 20:34:13Back to Showbiz Home
Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife have posted sweet messages to each other online to mark their first wedding anniversary.
Ride Along actor Hart shared a black and white photograph on Instagram, showing him and Eniko dancing on their wedding day last year, and thanked her for “simply making me happy”.
He wrote: “Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine.
“Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…
“Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy….
“You are & will forever be my “Rib”….1 year down & the rest of our life to go….
“Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!!#Harts.”
Eniko, who is expecting the couple’s first child together, shared three images from their nuptials in California.
She wrote: “I’m Grateful to God everyday for putting us together.
“When it’s real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken.
“My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.
“Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face. I love you more everyday. 1 year down..Forever to go!#HartilyYours.
“Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it!”
Join the conversation - comment here