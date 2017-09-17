Kevin Hart apologises to family over ‘error in judgment’

Kevin Hart has publicly apologised to his wife and children for what he said was a “bad error in judgment” that he suggested has led to someone attempting to blackmail him.

The comedian and actor, 38, posted a video on Instagram saying that somebody was trying to seek “financial gain” over something he did and he would rather confess to his “mistakes”.

Hart, whose wife Eniko is pregnant with their first child together, said: “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back.

“Because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t.

“You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way, shape or form.”

The Ride Along star – who also has two other children – continued: “I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen, and they did.

“In doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologised to, being my wife and my kids.

“And I just, you know, it’s a shitty moment. It’s a shitty moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behaviour.

“At the end of the day, man, I just simply have got to do better.

“I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

Hart also wrote a message as he posted the video, which said: “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids.

“I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be … I love you all.”

Kevin and Eniko tied the knot in California in 2016.