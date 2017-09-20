Kevin Hart and I were covertly recorded in hotel suite, woman claims

Hidden cameras were used to secretly record Kevin Hart and a woman together in his Las Vegas hotel room, she has claimed.

Comedian and Hollywood actor Hart, 38, apologised to his pregnant wife and children for what he described as a “bad error in judgment” and claimed he had fallen victim to a blackmail attempt.

Montia Sabbag struck out at “lies” written about her and claimed she had been recorded in his suite without her knowledge.

I represent the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal. Press conference tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X9KV3zYwfY — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 19, 2017

“I’m not an extortionist, I’m not a stripper – I’m a recording artist and an actress,” she told a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“I’ve not broken any laws, I had nothing to do with these recordings.”

Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said they would report the incident to the police and fight until those responsible face justice for the recordings taken around a month ago.

She said: “Someone apparently snuck cameras into Kevin Hart’s private hotel suite in Las Vegas and recorded bedroom images of the two of them.”

Hiding cameras and recording someone in a private place is illegal, as is distributing the images, Ms Bloom said.

“Montia and I are not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart. This is not about money,” she added.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

“Kevin Hart appears to be the victim of this criminal, just as Montia is the victim of this criminal.”

Hart, who has starred in Get Hard and Ride Along, was forced to make a public apology after images of the pair together appeared on celebrity website TMZ.

In an Instagram video, Hart said: “I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen, and they did.

“I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

Hart married Eniko Parrish in California in 2016 and she is pregnant with their first child together. He has two children from a previous relationship.