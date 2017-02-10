Kevin Costner: I'd take a role in the 'right' Bodyguard sequel

Kevin Costner says he would star in a sequel to The Bodyguard if the film was made “in the right way” and not just to make money.

The actor and Oscar-winning director starred opposite the late Whitney Houston in the 1992 romantic thriller, which grossed more than 400 million dollars at the box office.

Promoting his latest film Hidden Figures, Kevin said he would consider reprising the role of Frank Farmer to portray the ex-Secret Service agent-turned bodyguard “in a different place in his life”.

Kevin Costner (Ian West/PA)

He told the Press Association: “It’s all about the writing for me.

“The sequel, when you do it, you’re basically telling people to back a truck up, get a big shovel and that’s how much money you’re going to get.

“They have a tendency to be a lot about the money.

The Bodyguard star Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 (William Conran/PA)

“So I would revisit that movie, in the right way.”

Asked if his Hidden Figures co-star, singer Janelle Monae, could play the lead female role, he replied: “Yeah, of course she could. But it wouldn’t have to be a singer, it wouldn’t have to be a remake.

“It could be an idea of guarding another person.

Kevin Costner (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“In fact, I think it would be better if you didn’t try to replicate that idea, that you found him, Frank Farmer, in a different place in his life.”

Kevin, who won the best director Oscar in 1991 for Dances With Wolves, has not directed a film since his 2003 western Open Range.

Asked about the prospect of him directing again, Kevin replied: “People keep asking me that. Maybe make a cowboy movie, how’s that?

“I don’t know. I always feel other people can do it better than me.

“I hope to play out the second half of my career directing more.”

Kevin plays a Nasa chief in Hidden Figures, which tells the true story of three African-American women mathematicians who played a vital role in the early years of the US space programme.

The film, which is nominated for best picture at the Oscars, is released in UK cinemas on February 17.