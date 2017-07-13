Kesha releases feminist anthem Woman as she ‘takes control of her own voice’

Kesha’s latest song is an anthem for anyone “who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong”, the pop star has said.

The singer, who is releasing her first solo music since being embroiled in a legal battle with former producer Dr Luke, dropped feminist-inspired track Woman on Thursday – alongside a powerful video.

Featuring cackling laughter and the phrase “I’m a motherf****** woman”, the track was partly inspired by Donald Trump’s controversial “grab them by the p****” remarks.

In an essay on Rolling Stone’s website published alongside the song, Kesha said she was sitting in traffic one day when she felt the urge to scream “I’m a mother******* woman”.

“By the time I got the the studio, I was chanting ‘I’m a mother******* woman’. The two men I was writing with that day didn’t quite know what to do with me,” she writes.

It was inspired by her 2016 tour with live band, The Creepies, where she began performing straight-up rock shows with no backing tracks or dancers.

“I had to rise to the occasion and take control of my voice, and in the process I gained a lot of confidence in my vocal ability I’ve never had before.”

On Woman, she added: “That day in particular I felt like I had earned the right call myself a mother******* woman. I have always been a feminist, but for much of my life I felt like a little girl trying to figure things out.

“In the past few years, I have felt like a woman more than ever. I just feel the strength and awesomeness and power of being female.”

“I just really f****** love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong. [Yes, men, this song can be for you too].”

Kesha sued Dr Luke in 2014 and accused him of of drugging, sexually abusing and emotionally tormenting her. He vehemently denied the allegations and countersued.

The song comes from the singer’s upcoming album, Rainbow which is out August 11.