Kesha announces new album Rainbow

US pop star Kesha has said her first album since being embroiled in a legal battle with a former producer involved “pouring my f****** guts out”.

The singer indirectly references her legal battle with Dr Luke – who she accused of drugging and sexually abusing her – and hits out at Donald Trump and bullies in Rainbow, her first album since 2012.

At a preview of the record in London, the singer said the prospect of releasing music was how she had survived the past four years.

Kesha (PA)

Fighting back tears, she said: “There was a very, long, long, long period of time when I was not sure if I was ever going to be able to put out music again. And that is all I ever wanted to do since I remember being a person so when I couldn’t that was really tough.”

The Tik Tok songstress would drag herself into a car and drive to a studio where she would “pour my f****** guts out and lie on the floor and weep or laugh.”

“That was how I made it through the past four years. That and with the support of my fans.

“My fans are unwavering, they the strongest most beautiful people,” she said.

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Moving ballad Praying, which is accompanied by a emotive and colourful video, includes the lines: “I hope you’re somewhere praying” and “I hope you find your peace”.

Kesha sued Dr Luke in 2014 and accused him of of drugging, sexually abusing and emotionally tormenting her. He vehemently denied the allegations and countersued.

Another track talks about the benefits of moving on while title song Rainbow was written with a toy keyboard when the star was in rehab for an eating disorder.

US President Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

She said: “I was in a really sad place. It is the first song I wrote … on my floor not knowing whether I would make it … and this was a promise to myself that we were going to make it.”

She labelled US President Donald Trump as “gross” as she introduced a feminist anthem inspired by the Republican’s remarks about grabbing women by the pussy.

She said: “I know everyone is feeling Donald Trump around the world and his illness.

“This song was prompted by the grabbing of the pussy comment. It made me so infuriated as a hardcore feminist … I was like I’m going to write a song about this.”