Kerry Katona’s daughter is moving to Dublin for school

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s eldest daughter Molly, is moving to Dublin for school.

The 15-year-old will make the move in September and sit the leaving cert in her Dad’s hometown.

Speaking to OK! Magazine the former Westlife said that she will be moving in with his parents when the time comes, something he thinks will help her focus on school.

😴 tired of the dramatics A post shared by Molly McFadden (@123_mollymc) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

"I think it'll be easier for Molly to concentrate on her exams there. It's going to make things harder for us all to be together but you have to make sacrifices."

Molly currently lives with her mother, Kerry and her husband George Kay in East Sussex with her siblings, Lily-Sue, DJ, Heidi and Max.

Brian recently moved to Lancashire to spend more time with his girlfriend, PE teacher Danielle Parkinson.

According to Molly’s socials she is an aspiring make-up artist so watch out beauty world.

Valentines Inspired Look today💖 pic.twitter.com/CeYVRcIsQq — Molly McFadden (@123_mollymc) February 14, 2017

Brian, who is also dad to 14-year-old daughter Lilly-Sue, split from Atomic Kitten singer Kerry in 2004.