Kerry Katona reveals the reason her marriage with Brian McFadden broke up

Kerry Katona has revealed the reason she believes her marriage ended with Brian McFadden.

According to the singer, it was the ITV show, Loose Women.

The show celebrated its 18th birthday today and Katona popped on to wish them well.

Ooooo a day at ITV studios!! 😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:28am PDT

During her segment he admitted that the chat show “ruined” her marriage.

She explained that Brian asked her to join him in the studio the morning he went to record a single with “this girl called Delta Goodrem” but she refused as she had already planned to appear on Loose Woman.

“I said, ‘I can’t I’m doing Loose Women’ … Can you imagine if I didn’t come on this show and I’d still be married,” she announced to the panelists.

“Loose Women ruined my marriage!”

Soon after that day in 2004, Brian and Kerry split and he went on to date Delta for seven years.

Of course she went on explain that it wasn’t just Loose Women that caused the marriage breakdown, “If someone falls out of love with you, there’s nothing you can do whether you’re a Loose Women or not”.