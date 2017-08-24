Kerry Katona posts emotional video as her daughter moves to Ireland

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s eldest daughter Molly is making the big move to our shores today.

The 15-year-old will move in with her grandparents, Mairead and Brendan McFadden in Dublin so she can focus more on school and achieve her dream of becoming a surgeon.

The news came to light a few months ago but the family decided to delay it until she received her GCSE results.

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Over the last few days her mother Kerry has been documenting their last few days together on her Instagram.

In this adorable video, the Atomic Kitten singer firstly jokes about how she has abandonment issues and doesn’t want her to leave but then gets increasingly emotional at the thoughts of her first-born leaving.

Still a mummies girl I'm in bits A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Awh.