Keri Russell receives a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Keri Russell has been hailed a down-to-Earth star, who once napped on the ground in Brooklyn while filming The Americans, as she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Golden Globe-winning actress, 41, who rose to fame playing the title character in drama Felicity, was handed the honour at the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday.

Joel Fields, writer of the TV series The Americans in which Keri plays KGB officer Elizabeth Jennings, said she was a “brilliant artist” who remains modest.

From the stage, he told an anecdote about the star waiting for a scene change when she was nearly eight months pregnant.

“Normally an actor would go back to her trailer, have some tea and groom her Shih Tzu,” he said.

“But Keri, not wanting to cost the production the 20 minutes of travel time back and forth, just curled up on this little lawn in front of a dilapidated building in downtown Brooklyn and went to sleep.

“Half an hour later she popped up and did her scene as brilliantly and beautifully as always.”

JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves, the co-creators of Felicity, also praised the mother-of-three.

JJ joked about her Hollywood star being the 2,613th to be awarded.

“(But) there has never been one placed representing someone with a bigger heart or more talent,” he said.

Matt said Felicity was special because of her, adding: “Keri is just an incredibly emotional beautiful performer.”

Keri said she was “surprised” when she was offered the star because she typically thinks of them being bestowed on icons such as Judy Garland and Johnny Carson.

“I thought, ‘Do they know something I don’t know? Am I about to die, or is it over?’” she joked.