Kendrick Lamar unveils new tracks in star-studded Coachella performance

Rapper Kendrick Lamar closed the first weekend of Coachella with a rip-roaring, fan-pleasing set that saw him debut tracks from his new album and included some popular guest stars.

The music festival’s headliner was joined on stage by rappers Future, Travis Scott and ScHoolboy Q, each of whom had played at the event beforehand.

Kendrick also performed plenty of tracks from his fourth studio album Damn., which was released to great fanfare on Friday, the first day of the popular desert-based music event in California.

Kendrick Lamar (Alan D West/PA)

The 29-year-old hip hop star was first joined by rapper Travis Scott as the two performed their track Goosebumps, from Travis’ second album.

He was later joined by Future for a performance of the latter’s track Mask Off and ScHoolboy Q for their collaboration That Part.

Kendrick treated the crowd to several songs from his new record, which hit headlines upon its release for its politically charged theme throughout and contributions from the likes of Rihanna and U2, including DNA, XXX and God.

He also entertained by playing some of his more well-known hits, such as Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe and King Kunta.

Kendrick’s set was reviewed well and was praised as being “probably the most incredible performance of our generation” as festival-goers and those who watched via live stream took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Wow @kendricklamar live from #coachella right now. Have to see him live at some point. Goosebumps even watching it on my iPad. — Andreas Arnkvist (@AndreasArnkvist) April 17, 2017

@kendricklamar at Coachella looked like probably the most incredible performance of our generation what an ICON — Elaine Jackson (@elainejackson96) April 17, 2017

@kendricklamar is honestly the best rapper alive. That Coachella performance was crazy. — Sebas (@sebastianasier_) April 17, 2017

If you thinking Kendrick Lamar ain't the best right now, then you hella lying to yourself.! #DAMN — ☆✯J Champion✯☆ (@JChillaClassic) April 17, 2017

Others added to the general consensus, describing his set as “amazing” and “incredible” in their droves.

@kendricklamar's Coachella performance was incredible — Nick Parisik (@NParisik) April 17, 2017

@kendricklamar performance was amazing tonight even though I only streamed it!! 😭😭😭😭😭I can't stop watching it — Crystal Liu🤦🏻‍♀️ (@LiuCrystaaal) April 17, 2017

Just got done watching Kendrick Lamar’s Coachella performance. Just amazing. — Brandon Anderson (@MakaveliMG28) April 17, 2017

While many watched online, they were saddened to have not been at the event in person.

Watched @kendricklamar set and all I can say is I'm so sad I wasn't there 😭 — Narrr_x3 (@narrrx3) April 17, 2017

Watching @kendricklamar live stream at Coachella made me want to be there in person 😭 — Tina (@lifeinthetropic) April 17, 2017

Kendrick followed in the footsteps of Coachella’s previous headliners for the first two days, Radiohead and Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga (Amy Harris/AP/PA)

They will each take to the stage again next weekend for the second week of the festival.