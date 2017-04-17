Kendrick Lamar unveils new tracks in star-studded Coachella performance

Rapper Kendrick Lamar closed the first weekend of Coachella with a rip-roaring, fan-pleasing set that saw him debut tracks from his new album and included some popular guest stars.

The music festival’s headliner was joined on stage by rappers Future, Travis Scott and ScHoolboy Q, each of whom had played at the event beforehand.

Kendrick also performed plenty of tracks from his fourth studio album Damn., which was released to great fanfare on Friday, the first day of the popular desert-based music event in California.

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar (Alan D West/PA)

The 29-year-old hip hop star was first joined by rapper Travis Scott as the two performed their track Goosebumps, from Travis’ second album.

He was later joined by Future for a performance of the latter’s track Mask Off and ScHoolboy Q for their collaboration That Part.

Kendrick treated the crowd to several songs from his new record, which hit headlines upon its release for its politically charged theme throughout and contributions from the likes of Rihanna and U2, including DNA, XXX and God.

He also entertained by playing some of his more well-known hits, such as Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe and King Kunta.

Kendrick’s set was reviewed well and was praised as being “probably the most incredible performance of our generation” as festival-goers and those who watched via live stream took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Others added to the general consensus, describing his set as “amazing” and “incredible” in their droves.

While many watched online, they were saddened to have not been at the event in person.

Kendrick followed in the footsteps of Coachella’s previous headliners for the first two days, Radiohead and Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga (Amy Harris/AP/PA)

They will each take to the stage again next weekend for the second week of the festival.
