Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new track and it bigs up body positivity

Kendrick Lamar feasts at a Last Supper-style table, calls for positive female body image, hits golf balls off the roof of a car and raps with his head on fire in the video for his new track Humble.

The rapper tells listeners to “sit down, be humble” in the song, which is expected to feature on his upcoming fourth studio album, and the video is full of religious iconography.

It also includes an ode to body positivity, with Kendrick rapping: “I’m so sick and tired of the Photoshop, show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor, show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks.”

The video shows a split screen of a woman wearing a slinky top with slicked back hair and pore-less skin and then walking through to the other side to reveal her free of make-up, wearing a white vest and with long curly hair.

It also shows a close-up of a woman’s un-Photoshopped thighs.

Kendrick Lamar telling girls to embrace their natural beauty in Humble just made my entire week. 🙌🏾 #kingkendrick — Cherell Bailey (@rellz___) March 31, 2017

the body positive images in Kendrick new video tho 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #behumble #KingKendrick — the myth (@ThatsJeanDeaux) March 30, 2017

Didn't realize how much I wanted to see an ass like mine represented until I saw that ass w/ stretch marks in Kendrick's video #Humble 🙌🏾😭 — Bob The Drag Queen (@suzie_melonz) March 30, 2017

Kendrick's put a girl in his video with no makeup, cellulite and stretch marks UR FAV JUST CANT #Humble — woo thang (@lindseyaddawoo) March 31, 2017

Kendrick’s new album will be a follow-up to his 2015 offering To Pimp A Butterfly, which won the album of the year Grammy.

Last week he dropped a track called The Heart Part 4, which is not expected to feature on the new album but which hinted that his new record will be released on April 7.

Kendrick Lamar performs on stage (Alan D West/PA)

Earlier this month, Kendrick said he wants to return to “addressing the problem”, telling the New York Times he was working on a “very urgent” new album.

He told the newspaper: “I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork.

“To Pimp A Butterfly was addressing the problem.

“I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem any more. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God.

“Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”