Kendrick Lamar fans 'so ready' for new album launch

Kendrick Lamar’s fans have been sharing their excitement over his new album, which will be released on Friday.

The hip-hop artist’s latest offering, Damn., will be available to UK customers from 6am on Friday as it launches around the globe and fans have been tweeting about their impatience to hear it in full.

Kendrick Lamar is about to release Damn. (PA)

So far, listeners are only familiar with new track Humble, but it has proved popular as a taste of what is to come on the rest of the album.

Kendrick Lamar's Humble music video is literally a work of art. Open to so many interpretations and make you think. One of the most iconic — KangouDesigns (@kangoudesigns) April 12, 2017

so ready for Kendrick Lamar's new album release though — As Told By Tashpantz (@ToldByTashpantz) April 11, 2017

Kendrick lamar save my soul — Braj (@braaajbriones) April 13, 2017

Others were hoping that there would be more good news after the release of Lamar’s fourth studio album.

I just need Kendrick Lamar to go on tour — Lau (@lauraanne349) April 13, 2017

Another fan was already scheduling in listening to Damn.

What shall I do with a toddler tomorrow that's a drive away so I can listen to the new Kendrick Lamar album en route? — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) April 13, 2017

All week, loyal Lamar listeners have been looking forward to hearing the new music.

Tomorrow I'm going to bed knowing there's a Kendrick Lamar album to listen to when I wake up. This is good — AT IT AGAIN (@DeadWrongTom) April 12, 2017

Lamar has shared the cover artwork, which is a close-up shot of himself with the album’s title across the top of the picture.

Some of his fans have shared their own drawings of the star and artistic interpretations of the cover.

Damn. is available for pre-order on iTunes and will be released at 6am on Friday.