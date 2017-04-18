Kendall Jenner opens up about her struggles with anxiety

Kendall Jenner has said she wakes up in the night from panic attacks after she was granted a restraining order against a man who banged on her car window outside her house.

Kendall, who has battled anxiety all her life, said it has escalated since last August, when she arrived home to find someone sitting at the edge of her driveway before walking up to her car and banging on her window and was made even worse when her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris in October.

Kendall Jenner

The model, 21, now has an armed security guard with her at all times, which she says makes her feel safer but which she does not like.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “I don’t feel normal and I like to feel as normal as I possibly can.”

She continued: “I wake up in the middle of the night freaking out. Full panic attacks. They wake me up from my sleep, and I need to stand up and I pace and I’m freaking out and crying.”

Kendall Jenner

She may have 79 million followers on Instagram but Jenner says she works to maintain her privacy, telling the magazine: “More than the rest of my family, I guess.

“Just ’cause I think it’s powerful. Plus, I think people always want what they can’t have. It’s nice to have some mystery.”

She said she will also attempt to conduct her romantic relationships out of the spotlight, saying: “I think it’s something sacred. It’s something between two people, and nobody else’s opinion needs to be involved in it.

“People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that’s probably going to cause us to break up.”

Jenner is now one of the most successful models working in the fashion industry today but said she is a tomboy, and that is something she gets from her father.

She is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce, and she said she takes after the Olympic champion.

She said: “I’ve always been the different one. I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have.

“I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”

She added it has been this way since she was a child, telling the magazine: “I was a huge tomboy. I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I’ve always connected with guys more.”