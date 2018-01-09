Kendall Jenner had the best response to people being rude about her acne at the Golden Globes

We’ve all been there; you wake up on a day when you want to look your absolute best, because of a big party/event/presentation/job interview, to find a massive spot has sprouted overnight and no amount of concealer can cover it up.

It even happens to supermodels, as we saw when Kendall Jenner arrived on the Golden Globes’ red carpet on Sunday night with a smattering of acne visible under the make-up on her cheeks.

(Jordan Strauss/PA)

Any human being with an ounce of empathy in their body would feel sorry for the 22-year-old, but as you can imagine, certain portions of the internet were not so kind, cruelly mocking her appearance on social media.

Not that the world’s highest-paid model cared, though. When a Twitter user called Daisy praised her, saying: “[Kendall] showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star retweeted it with an awesomely inspirational reply.

Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand https://t.co/2ufMe2T1Zq — daisy (@yellowcustards) January 8, 2018

“Never let that s**t stop you!” she wrote, the comment quickly garnering more than 60,000 likes.

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

Fans loved the model’s candid and confident response. One user, Michelle Dugan, wrote underneath: “Thank you for being honest and fearless about your acne! I was so happy to show my middle school daughter that she’s not alone! Thank you for doing that and helping girls see they are still beautiful while struggling with acne.”

Over on Instagram, user CeruleanJude wrote: “[Kendall] showing everyone her acne and still looking fire and actually being confident about it is just what we all need.”

We couldn’t agree more. Whether it’s just one blemish or a noticeable outbreak, almost everyone suffers the effects of acne at some point in their lives, so it’s encouraging to see someone who depends on her looks for a living being open about her own skin struggles.

So, next time you get a spot on a day when you’d really rather you didn’t (that’s every day, right?), take a leaf out of Kendall’s book: Never let that zit stop you.