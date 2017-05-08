Kendall Jenner bemoans lack of sensual photoshoots

Kendall Jenner has said she loves doing sensual photoshoots because she does not “get to be hot” very often.

The US supermodel, younger sister of Kim Kardashian, said she loves showing off her sexy side but has few opportunities to do so.

She told photographer Mario Testino on his podcast: “I don’t get to be hot very often.

“I love going like, sexual, because I don’t really do it much.”

La Perla at the Met A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 2, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Mario said it was strange that Kendall, 21, did not land more raunchy shoots as she has “the body”.

“I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there,” he said.

“Maybe you’ve done a lot of American Vogue, which is not about that. It’s more about clothes.”

Kendall, who last week appeared at the Met Gala in New York in a see-through black gown with a large slash across the front and no underwear, said: “I love being transformed (but) everyone always wants to make me myself.

Kendall Jenner (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

“Because not only am I a model, but I guess have a name, too, so they get confused.

“(It’s like) they don’t know how to use me.”