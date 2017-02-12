Ken Loach's bleak movie on breadline Britain leads nods at Baftas

Ken Loach’s film about living on benefits has led the awards at this year’s Baftas.

The director said it was “extraordinary”, as I, Daniel Blake won outstanding British film at the ceremony in London.

The ceremony, now in its 70th year, was held the Royal Albert Hall and was hosted by Stephen Fry.

(Ian West/PA)

The cast of Cirque du Soleil’s production Amaluna opened the event with a thrilling showcase, delighting the stars in the audience before Stephen was revealed in the midst of the performers.

“I can’t tell you how long we had to rehearse that,” Stephen said.

During his opening monologue, Stephen made a reference to Donald Trump, who recently described actress Meryl Streep as “overrated”.

He said: “I look at row after row of the most overrated people in the audience.”

(Ian West/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance, seated in the front row among the many movie stars.

The EE Rising Star award, the only Bafta voted for by the public, went to Tom Holland, who stars in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He said: “Wow, it’s amazing to be up here. I have two thank yous. Bafta, thank you for nominating me, and thanks to the British public for voting and showing your support.

“It’s tough voting online, believe me, I know.”

(Ian West/PA)

The make up and hair award went to J Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips for Meryl Streep’s film Florence Foster Jenkins, while Madeline Fontaine won in the costume design category for her work on Jackie.

Justin Hurwitz picked up the original music Bafta for La La Land.

Referencing an earlier joke made by Stephen about the awards being chosen by “the Russians”, Justin said: “Thank you to the Academy, or Russia. Either way, it’s an honour.”

The Bafta for Sound went to Arrival’s Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare.