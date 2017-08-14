Kem’s partnership with Boohoo makes him the latest Love Islander to front a fashion brand

After Kem and Amber were crowned the winners of Love Island, everyone who watched the show (all 2.9 million of us) were devastated at the thought of the contestants being out of our lives.

However, we perhaps shouldn’t have worried so much because it seems that many of them are successfully sticking around. Some of the sun-kissed reality stars are extending their 15 minutes of fame by partnering with popular fashion brands, and Kem Cetinay is the latest person to do so.

Kem has taken his perfectly styled hair and set up shop with online fashion retailer boohooMAN.com. He’s the brand’s newest UK brand ambassador, and today he launched his first collection.

The man himself is pretty chuffed with the collaboration, saying: “I’m delighted to be representing boohooMAN as their first UK Brand Ambassador. We’ve got some big things planned and I’m really excited to get started. Their products are right up my street – there’s so much choice!”

Kem is by no means the first Love Islander to dip his toes into the world of fashion.

His girlfriend Amber Davies recently announced her partnership with online brand Motel Rocks. She’s currently working with the design team on her very own fashion range, so make sure you keep an eye out for that later this year.

Not only this, but Amber’s also been doing a spot of modelling for lingerie brand Boux Avenue.

Montana Brown is the newest brand ambassador for online shop Pretty Little Thing.

And Olivia Attwood has launched her first edit with e-retailer In The Style, following in the reality star footsteps of Binky Felstead and Charlotte Crosby.

A lot of these collections are in the works, so for now you can eyeball Kem’s collaboration instead. Check it out here, with prices ranging from £3 – £50.

We very much doubt that this is the last we’ll be hearing from the Love Island gang.