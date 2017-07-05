Kem Cetinay's mother is worried about Love Island's #Kember

By Ciara Phelan

*Contains Spoliers*

If there is one thing you want to have in a realtionship, it is for your possible mother-in-law to like you.

Well, it looks like Amber Davies might not have started off on the right foot with Kem Cetinay's Mammy.

We have heard Kem tell his fellow Islanders that Amber is the type of girl that his mother would tell him to stay away from, awkward.

And now, Kem's mother, Figen, has told new! magazine that she doesn't like to see Kem upset and thinks Amber may be playing some sort of game.

"It's hard to watch as I don't like seeing Kem upset. He's a very sensitive boy and although he hasn't always been happy with Amber he wouldn't like to see her upset.

"I worry she's playing games with him and being immature. I do think Kem will make the right decision in the end," she said.

Viewers saw Kem tell Amber he loved her on Monday night's episode and after last night's dumping, the pair have recoupled and have vowed to stay together.

If, like any other series of Love Island, viewers can expect some of the contestants parents to enter the villa for a short while and we really hope we get to see Figen coming face-to-face with Amber.

After Kem was sent to Casa-Amor where he paired up with now dumped Chyna, Amber realised she had strong feelings for Kem so, we hope to see Amber and Kem finally trusting one another.

Or will the two new boys heading to the villa tonight mix things up again, and we know that one of them is attracted to Amber.

