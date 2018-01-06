Kem Cetinay ‘gutted’ to see ex Amber Davies linked to other men

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay said he feels “gutted” after seeing his ex-partner Amber Davies romantically linked to other men.

Cetinay and Davies won the ITV2 dating reality series last summer after falling in love on the show, but they split in December.

Since their break-up, Davies has been pictured with The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks, although she is said to be just friends with him, and fans had previously speculated about a possible romance with singer Olly Murs.

Cetinay, who will star in the new series of Dancing On Ice, told The Sun newspaper: “I’m not going to lie when I say that it does really hurt. I am gutted. It does make me sad. It is hard to see.

“I am not going to sit here and say it is fine — I still have feelings for her — but at the end of the day, if she wants to date a celeb then I have to accept it.

“There’s nothing I can say.”

Of their split, Cetinay said: “Like in any ­relationship, there were ­triggers and things happened and I started to notice things. Of course we rowed and bickered.

Kem Cetinay (ITV/PA)

“But it was a mutual decision and we sat down together and in the end we split to see how we feel.”

Cetinay and Davies won a £50,000 prize in July after spending weeks together in the Love Island villa in Spain.

Since leaving the show, the pair enjoyed a brief stint as showbiz reporters together on ITV’s This Morning and kept fans updated with their romance on social media.

They announced their split in early December in a joint statement, in which they said their “hectic schedules” had been a factor, but that they would remain friends.