Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies win Love Island

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have been voted the winning couple on ITV2 dating show Love Island.

The duo covered their mouths in shock and embraced as host Caroline Flack announced they had triumphed over Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

We think a HUGE round of applause is in order for Jamie and Camilla, our fabulous runners-up! 👏👏👏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7aCt8omgQW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

They walked away with £50,000 prize money between them after Cetinay chose to share the cash with Davies rather than keep it for himself when he drew the winning envelope in the final stage of the competition.

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes came third in the reality series, while Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen came in fourth.