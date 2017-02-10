Kelly Clarkson reveals she had cancer scare on day of 2006 Grammys

Kelly Clarkson has revealed she was mistakenly told by doctors that she had “cancerous results” on the day of the 2006 Grammy Awards.

The US singer, who was 23 at the time, said she cried the entire day of the ceremony, where she was picked up two awards.

She told Billboard’s Pop Shop podcast: “Not many people know this – not to be a Debbie Downer – but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something.

Kelly Clarkson (Yui Mok/PA)

“And here’s the horrible part: I go the whole day, I completely cried. They redid my make-up like four times because I was like, ‘Wow, I’m so young’. I was just completely freaking out.

“When I won I thought, this is God, he’s like giving me one cool thing before something horrible happens.”

Kelly, who was first winner of American Idol, said she was informed the next day that she had the all-clear.

Kelly Clarkson (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“This is the worst part – I went to the doctor the next day … and they apologised for mixing up results,” she said.

“And I was like, ‘Are you for real?’ You completely ruined my entire (Grammy experience) — first time for an artist, as a kid watching the Grammys, it was a big dream.

“It was kind of the worst-greatest day. Then the next day was also the worst-greatest day.

“I wanted to punch someone. I was like, ‘Who mixes up results? Why wouldn’t we test again?’ It was a very much a rollercoaster ride that day.”

Kelly is nominated for best pop solo performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, which take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday.