Keira Knightley leaves Love Actually fans guessing about Comic Relief sequel

Love Actually fans have been left guessing after Keira Knightley was seen shooting scenes for the sequel with both her onscreen husband and his best friend.

The actress starred as Juliet in the festive 2003 movie, whose husband’s friend Mark (Andrew Lincoln) confessed his love on a message written on cards that he showed her on her doorstep.

Fans are now wondering how things have turned out for the trio, who will be revisited in a 10-minute sequel which is being made for Comic Relief.

A post from Red Nose Day director Emma Freud on Twitter shows Mark holding up another card, although its words cannot be made out.

It was 13 years ago. There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her.... #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/0Zhz341Jj4 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

Another image shows Juliet and her husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) on a sofa.

Last night, our last night on #rednosedayactually. Marital bliss, the best pyjama bottoms I've ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy #shallow pic.twitter.com/Zk8bDkCrYn — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

One fan tweeted: “Please please please let Mark & Juliet be together.”

But another said: “I really hope Juliet hasn’t left Peter for Mark.”

The short film, dubbed Red Nose Day Actually, will air during the Comic Relief broadcast later this month.

Several of the stars from the film will reprise their roles, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth and Rowan Atkinson.

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Actress Emma Thompson recently said it would be “too sad and too soon” after the death of her co-star Alan Rickman for her to take part.

The pair played husband and wife in the hit romantic comedy.

Rickman died aged 69 in January 2016 and Thompson said: “Richard (Curtis) wrote to me and said ‘darling we can’t write anything for you because of Alan’ and I said ‘no of course, it would be sad, too sad’.

Alan Rickman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It’s too soon.

“It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really only just over a year ago.”

The follow up was written by the original film’s creator Richard Curtis.

:: The finished short will be broadcast during BBC1′s live Red Nose Day 2017 programme on March 24.