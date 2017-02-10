Keanu Reeves tells of delight at pencil fight in new movie John Wick 2

Keanu Reeves has said he was delighted to finally take part in a pencil fight as he resumed his role of a former hitman in John Wick 2.

Keanu first took on the role of the retired killer in the 2014 film John Wick, in which his character is rumoured to have taken part in a battle with pencils.

The Matrix star said it was particularly satisfying to finally make that a reality in the second instalment.

Speaking at the film’s UK premiere at Vue West End, he said: “There is a myth in the first one that he killed three men in a bar with a pencil so for me I was really hoping and we did have a pencil fight this time.

“It’s fun, it’s a hyper-world and was cool to be able to do that.”

He added: “I love the role and for me it was really cool to have the response for the first film from the audience to give us the opportunity to tell another chapter in John’s life and it was really fun to come up with the story and open up the underworld of the continental, to add new layers to the story.

“I love the action, the humour and the pathos. I think you root for John Wick and there are so many people after him who want to kill him and he just wants to be left alone, he just wants his life back.”

Keanu trained in a number of martial arts for the role but said filming the first movie stood him in good stead.

He said: “The training is fun, there is some judo, jiu-jitsu, a lot of gun work, all in the hope of being able to do all of the action and really connect with the role so it was about three months of training.

“I went to John Wick boot camp for the first film so I had that base of knowledge for the second film so we could go to a higher deeper level.”

The actor now hopes he will be back for a third instalment, saying: “John Wick isn’t going to the retirement home but if he’s lucky he can have a home.

“It’s up to the audience, I know I would love to be able to tell another chapter of the story. We made this film with love and hopefully the audience will enjoy the feast.”

John Wick 2 is released in UK cinemas on February 17.