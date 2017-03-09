KC to present new breakfast show on Cork's 96fm

Top breakfast radio host KC is joining Cork's 96fm to present its new breakfast show, writes Eoin English.

The move, first revealed by the Irish Examiner last week, was confirmed to 96fm staff at a meeting with station management today.

It has also been confirmed that KC, whose real name is Keith Cunningham, will present 96fm's new breakfast show. A launch date has yet to be agreed.

KC left RedFM last week when he opted against renewing his contract after three years presenting its breakfast show, and acting as the station's programme director.

He must remain off air for several weeks, under the terms of his RedFM contract.

It is understood that 96fm's current breakfast show host, Nick Richards, who has presented the show for 15 years, is staying with the station.

Details of his new role will be announced in due course.

KC cited family reasons for his decision to leave his lunchtime show on TodayFM in Dublin in 2014 to join RedFM.

But he said last week that working two roles - presenting the 5am-9am breakfast show Monday to Friday and being programme director - had been challenging.

Soon after his arrival, Neil Prendeville left 96fm to join RedFM, and over the last three years, the station's market share has grown from 7% to just over 20%.

Last year, KC and his co-presenter Jason Coughlan (Jay) won Gold at the PPI awards for best breakfast show in the country, while the station won Music Station of the Year.