Kaya Scodelario shares breastfeeding snap as she gets ready for showbiz bash

She’s a busy young mum, and is clearly hugely adept at multi-tasking.

Actress Kaya Scodelario shared a snap of herself breastfeeding her son, who was born at the beginning of December, as she got prepped by a make-up artist ahead of a big event.

She looked completely at ease with her situation, the former Skins star just casually chilling while feeding her boy as her friend transformed her.

Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker (David Jensen PA Wire/PA Images)

Along with the intimate snap, she simply wrote: “MAMAHOOD.”

Just a few short hours later, Kaya, 25, was on the red carpet looking sensational at the opening night party of the English National Ballet’s Giselle at the St Martins Lane Hotel in London with her husband Benjamin Walker.

MAMAHOOD @leahjade_4 A photo posted by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

The star, who is also known for appearing in the Maze Runner films, wowed in a low-cut little black dress with a lacy neckline, showing off her svelte post-baby body just six weeks after giving birth.

Kaya welcomed her first child with Benjamin on December 1, almost a year to the day the actors tied the knot.

Kaya and Benjamin, 34, tied the knot in December 2015 after becoming engaged the previous year. They met and fell in love on the set of their movie The Moon and the Sun earlier in 2014.