Katy Perry's dancing house took a tumble at the Brits and it was like Left Shark all over again

One of Katy Perry’s backing dancer took an unfortunate tumble off the stage as the star performed at the Brit Awards, evoking all sorts of memories about the infamous Left Shark.

The singer was joined by a dozen or so dancers dressed as white houses – as well as two giant skeleton puppets who were in freakishly similar clothes to Donald Trump and Theresa May – as she performed her single Chained To The Rhythm.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice the house that had taken one step too many, falling into the sea of spectators below.

And this wasn’t the first time a backing dancer has threatened to steal the limelight of the star…

The tumbling house was reminiscent to Left Shark – a backing dancer that performed at Katy’s 2015 Super Bowl performance – who appeared to completely forget the choreography and freestyled their way through her hit Teenage Dream.

Well you certainly brought the house down, Katy.
