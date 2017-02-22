Katy Perry's dancing house took a tumble at the Brits and it was like Left Shark all over again

One of Katy Perry’s backing dancer took an unfortunate tumble off the stage as the star performed at the Brit Awards, evoking all sorts of memories about the infamous Left Shark.

The singer was joined by a dozen or so dancers dressed as white houses – as well as two giant skeleton puppets who were in freakishly similar clothes to Donald Trump and Theresa May – as she performed her single Chained To The Rhythm.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice the house that had taken one step too many, falling into the sea of spectators below.

I am still crying over the fact Katy Perry got upstaged by a dancer dressed as a cardboard house falling off the stage hahahaha #Brits — ★ Amber ★ (@bythe95) February 22, 2017

Can't believe one of the house's fell off stage during Katy Perry's performance 😳😂 #BRITs @katyperry — sian (@SianMacDonald7) February 22, 2017

Least no one knows the true identity of the poor wee house that fell off the stage at the #BRITs2017 😂🏠😂 — Sarah Nicol (@SarahENicol) February 22, 2017

Highlight of the Brit awards was during Katy Perrys performance when your boy dressed as a house fell off the stage 😂😂 #creased — Ryan McDowell (@Ryan_Mcdowell) February 22, 2017

And this wasn’t the first time a backing dancer has threatened to steal the limelight of the star…

The tumbling house was reminiscent to Left Shark – a backing dancer that performed at Katy’s 2015 Super Bowl performance – who appeared to completely forget the choreography and freestyled their way through her hit Teenage Dream.

Katy Perry always gives amazing gifts from her performances. First the left shark, now the falling house. — Todd (@toddjcoop) February 22, 2017

The house that fell down is definitely the guy who played Left-Shark 😂 #BRITs2017 🏠 — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) February 22, 2017

First came LEFT SHARK. Not to be outdone, then came along CARDBOARD HOUSE! #KatyPerry #Brits 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H5Rhh785Ab — ★ Amber ★ (@bythe95) February 22, 2017

Well you certainly brought the house down, Katy.