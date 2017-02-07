Katy Perry will perform at this year's Grammy Awards

Katy Perry has booked one of the biggest gigs in the music calendar – she’ll be performing at the Grammys.

The Firework singer retweeted a message from the official Grammys account to confirm that she’ll take to the stage at the music awards ceremony.

Katy will take the Grammys stage (Mark Runnacles/PA)

She will join a line-up including Bruno Mars, John Legend, Keith Urban, Metallica and Carrie Underwood who will entertain the audience at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

To date, Katy has received 13 Grammy nominations but has never won – 2015 was the last time she was up for a gong, when she made the shortlist for best pop duo/group performance with Dark Horse and best pop vocal album for Prism.

Katy has also been rumoured to be in talks to perform at this year’s Brit Awards in London.

This year, the Grammys ceremony will take place on February 12.