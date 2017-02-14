Katy Perry to perform at Brit Awards

American singer Katy Perry is to perform at this year’s Brit Awards ceremony.

The Chained To The Rhythm singer will join previously announced acts Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Emeli Sande, The 1975 and Skepta on the bill for the star-studded event.

Katy, who last performed at the Brits in 2014, said: “I’m excited to come back to one of my favourite countries, where most of my favourite musical influences come from.

Katy Perry (Matt Sayles/AP)

“After three years, I’m excited to return to the Brits stage to kick off a new era of purposeful pop.”

The Firework singer, 32, won the Brit for International Female Solo Artist in 2009.

Brits chairman Jason Iley said Katy is “the perfect artist to complete our incredible 2017 line-up”.

“She’s a global superstar who will bring even more glamour, fun and excitement with her exclusive UK Brits performance next week,” he added.

The ceremony will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis after Canadian singer Michael Buble pulled out as his three-year-old son battles cancer.

The Brit Awards will be held at the O2 Arena in London on February 22 and will be broadcast live on ITV.