Katy Perry to host MTV Video Music Awards

Katy Perry has been announced as the host of the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Roar singer unveiled her involvement in the music awards ceremony by tweeting a promo clip of herself dressed as an astronaut orbiting the moon, in tribute to the Moonman statuettes given to winners at the event.

She captioned it: “Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact! August 27th on @MTV @VMAs”

Perry is nominated for five trophies at this year’s contest – she is up for Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Also leading the nominations for 2017 are Kendrick Lamar who is up for eight awards and The Weeknd, who is shortlisted in five categories.

The MTV VMAs take place in Inglewood, California on August 27.