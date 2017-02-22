Katy Perry targets Trump and May with politically-charged Brits performance

Pop star Katy Perry has taken aim at Theresa May and Donald Trump’s relationship with a politically-charged performance at the Brit Awards.

The singer introduced two skeleton puppets dressed as the US President and the Prime Minister as she performed her latest single Chained To The Rhythm.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

President Trump’s puppet sported a long red tie and clutched the hand of May, mirroring last month’s meeting in the US when the two leaders briefly held hands in an awkward exchange.

Katy campaigned for Hillary Clinton in last year’s US election and her latest music video warns against “living in a bubble” as she visits a dystopian theme park.

The video for Chained To The Rhythm shows people shuffling along in queues at retro-futuristic amusement park Oblivia, only to be hurled to their deaths from pastel-coloured rides with names such as The Great American Dream Drop and Bombs Away.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dancers wearing model houses over the upper-half of their bodies surrounded the two giant puppets, with one taking a stumble off stage onto a table.