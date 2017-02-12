Katy Perry says record labels wanted her to be 'like a duplicate'

Katy Perry has told how she was constantly dropped from record labels early in her career.

The chart-topping singer told the audience that “none of the other people wanted to believe in my vision” as she attended Universal Music Group’s annual pre-Grammy showcase.

Katy, 32, said: “They always wanted me to be like a duplicate or something like they had heard.

Katy Perry (Mark Runnacles/PA)

“They wanted me to be like (Avril Lavigne’s) Complicated or (Kelly Clarkson’s) Since U Been Gone, and I was like, ‘That’s cool, but let me do my own thing’.”

However, she then found a home a home with Capitol Records, and is now celebrating 10 years with them.

The event also saw the debut of trailers for new documentaries about Motown Records and late INXS singer Michael Hutchence.

Motown founder Berry Gordy, who earned a standing ovation, and Motown Records president Ethiopia Habtemariam announced the trailer for The Story Of Motown, about the magic of Motown and its history in pop culture.

Berry Gordy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It will be released next year.

Mystify focuses on the life of the late INXS singer, who died in 1997.