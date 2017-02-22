Katy Perry reveals excitement ahead of her Brit Award performance despite having butterflies

Taking the stage at the Brit Awards can be a very daunting prospect yet Katy Perry admitted she was excited for her performance despite having butterflies.

The singer, clad in a glittering Versace outfit, attracted excited screams from fans gathered along the red carpet as she arrived ahead of her live performance during the show.

Katy is not nominated for an award this year, but will be taking to the stage for the first time since appearing at the Brits in 2014.

(Ian West/PA)

Speaking from the red carpet during a social media live stream, Katy said she is not nervous for her live set, but that she has butterflies.

She said, of her performance: “It’s chapter two of what I did at the Grammys, it’s the next storyline narrative, I’m excited. I’m feeling very free and I hope it translates on stage.”

The other performers at the ceremony – hosted by Emma Willis and Dermot O’Leary – are Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande, Little Mix, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Robbie Williams and Skepta.

(Ian West/PA)

Katy told a story from her first time at the Brit Awards in 2009, where she won the International Solo Artist prize, but was so unwell she was discovered hiding in the toilets by singer Natalie Imbruglia.

She said: “The first time I won a Brit I was really sick, it was the first and only time at the beginning of it all, and I had the flu.

“I had the chills, I was shaking, I had the snots, but I was giving it on the red carpet. I couldn’t sit at the table, I couldn’t deal with everything, the haze – I was like that Spongebob meme where he’s circling.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“I went to the bathroom and hid under the credenza, I was shaking underneath it. I was so sick and Natalie Imbruglia came over and was like, are you OK babe?”

She joked: “I think she thought I was off my face – you guys get crazy here in the UK!”