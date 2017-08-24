Katy Perry releases star-studded music video

Katy Perry has released a music video for her hit track Swish Swish starring a host of big names.

Actors Terry Crews and Molly Shannon appear in the video, alongside Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and Game Of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who portrays The Mountain in the HBO series.

Its release comes on the same day Taylor Swift – with whom Perry has had a public rivalry – releases a song from her upcoming album, Reputation.

Fans on Twitter were quick to analyse the clash, with not too many regarding it as a coincidence.

Perry appeared to be the big loser with fans, as one labelled her “very sad”.

@Kar91b wrote: “Very sad that Katy Perry released her new music video on the day that new Taylor Swift music comes out. Very sad.”

@BradyShearer tweeted: “Katy Perry emergency published her trash music video to contend with Taylor’s new single.”

Although @Lorin_watson took a different view, tweeting: “So Taylor Swift releases her first single in 3 years the same day that Katy Perry releases her new video, Tay is mad petty.”
