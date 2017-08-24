Katy Perry releases star-studded music video

Katy Perry has released a music video for her hit track Swish Swish starring a host of big names.

Actors Terry Crews and Molly Shannon appear in the video, alongside Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and Game Of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who portrays The Mountain in the HBO series.

Its release comes on the same day Taylor Swift – with whom Perry has had a public rivalry – releases a song from her upcoming album, Reputation.

Fans on Twitter were quick to analyse the clash, with not too many regarding it as a coincidence.

@Kar91b wrote: “Very sad that Katy Perry released her new music video on the day that new Taylor Swift music comes out. Very sad.”

Taylor Swift really ruined Katy Perry career son that's wild — Skip Constanza (@stewiecoats) August 24, 2017

@BradyShearer tweeted: “Katy Perry emergency published her trash music video to contend with Taylor’s new single.”

id rather choose taylor swift over katy perry when it comes to music quality — flying burgers 👀 (@maryngue) August 24, 2017

I'm so confused by Katy Perry these days. I'm so ready for Taylor Swift's return. #TS6IsComing — Kelly Phillips (@kelphillips29) August 24, 2017

Also, does Katy Perry & Taylor Swift actually think people care about their feud? Just make music & grow up. 👍🏽 — Kristi Kurtz (@kristikurtz10) August 24, 2017

Although @Lorin_watson took a different view, tweeting: “So Taylor Swift releases her first single in 3 years the same day that Katy Perry releases her new video, Tay is mad petty.”