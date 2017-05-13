Katy Perry released her Bon Appetit video and nobody knows what to think

Katy Perry fans do not know what to think after watching the singer get baked, boiled and blow-torched in her new music video.

She shared the bizarre short film for Bon Appetit, featuring Migos, on social media at midnight on Saturday.

It shows her transforming into dough as she is floured and massaged by a team of chefs, before being plopped into a giant pan and basted.

She is then served up at a nightclub, now with her recently cropped haricut, and starts pole-dancing before tucking into what appears to be a Perry pie.

Followers headed to Twitter to discuss the grisly, colourful video, while some commented with a simple “whoa” or a “nope”…

The 32-year-old has also been marking the video’s release by inviting her followers to join in the #BonAppetitChallenge, by posting videos where they pour or spray themselves with water.

Not everybody gets it, but at least they look like they are having fun!
