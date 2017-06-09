Katy Perry plays snog, marry, avoid with Irish GAA players
Katy Perry recently sat down with 2FM's Eoghan McDermott to chat about her new album, Witness.
Although the radio DJ didn’t pass up the chance to have a bit of banter with the 32-year-old.
And what better way than a good old game of Snog, Marry, Avoid.
The line-up: Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan, Galway hurling Joe Canning as well as Ireland full-back Rob Kearney.
WARNING: She does use some NSFW language.
.@katyperry played some #SnogMarryAvoid with @eoghanmcdermo! How did @KearneyRob, @JoeyCan88 and @bernardbrogan rank?! ❤ pic.twitter.com/MIcgX7ILbv— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) June 8, 2017
Begs not breaking the news to Bernard Brogan.
