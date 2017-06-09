Katy Perry plays snog, marry, avoid with Irish GAA players

Back to Showbiz Home

Katy Perry recently sat down with 2FM's Eoghan McDermott to chat about her new album, Witness.

Although the radio DJ didn’t pass up the chance to have a bit of banter with the 32-year-old.

And what better way than a good old game of Snog, Marry, Avoid.

The line-up: Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan, Galway hurling Joe Canning as well as Ireland full-back Rob Kearney.

WARNING: She does use some NSFW language.

Begs not breaking the news to Bernard Brogan.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz