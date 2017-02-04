Katy Perry 'in talks' for Brits performance?

Katy Perry is said to be in talks to be this year’s superstar booking at the Brit Awards.

The UK music event boasts a huge name at the ceremony each year, with Justin Bieber playing last year, Madonna in 2015 and Beyonce in 2014.

According to The Sun, 2017 will be Katy’s year to wow the crowd as they claim she is in “advanced talks” to make an appearance.

Could Katy be at this year’s Brits? (Mark Runnacles/PA)

The newspaper said that a record label source revealed: “Katy Perry is looking likely to be this year’s blockbuster act.

“The ceremony needs a big US name and organisers are deep in negotiations with her team to get it over the line.

“The deal is not signed and sealed yet but everyone wants the same outcome.”

Katy’s 2014 Brits performance (Yui Mok/PA)

However, a Brits spokesman would only say: “Nothing is confirmed.”

Katy won Best International Female Solo Artist at the Brits in 2009 and has been nominated for awards three more times since, returning in 2014 to perform her hit Dark Horse.

Already confirmed for this year’s line-up at London’s O2 Arena on February 22 are Robbie Williams, Emeli Sande, The 1975, Bruno Mars, Skepta and Little Mix.